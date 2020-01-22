Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 9.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.74, 1,111,894 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 473,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $189,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

