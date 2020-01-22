CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. CDW has a 52-week low of $79.77 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

