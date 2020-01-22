CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.42. 482,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

