CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an underweight rating for the company.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $6.77 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.