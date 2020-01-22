Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

