CashBet Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $7,257.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.28 or 0.05478875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,450,925 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

