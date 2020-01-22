Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Purchases 553,796 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,815. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,061,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

