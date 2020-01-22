Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.50 Per Share

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CDFF opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,724.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,742.22. Cardiff Property has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,789 ($23.53). The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.01.

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 123.10 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

