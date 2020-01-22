Capricoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,472.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Capricoin has a market cap of $43,741.00 and $5,472.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000341 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

