Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.70.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 9,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,703. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 850.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after buying an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after buying an additional 2,079,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 1,240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.