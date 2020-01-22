Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of $66.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.60 million during the quarter.
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile (TSE:ICE)
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.
