Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of $66.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

