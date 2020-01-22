Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,484.40. 2,036,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,491.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

