Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 1,415,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.