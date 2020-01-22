Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.94. 5,446,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

