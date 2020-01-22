Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

