Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 404,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.