Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.95 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

