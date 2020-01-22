Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

