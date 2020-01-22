Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,171. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

