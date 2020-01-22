Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $944,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in American Tower by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in American Tower by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.69. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

