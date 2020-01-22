Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 1,153,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

