Canal Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,500 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth about $311,000.

QID stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

