Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.