Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 335,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

