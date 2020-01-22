Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.29. 3,533,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.20 and a 200 day moving average of $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

