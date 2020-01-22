Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $19.88 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.63. 232,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,410. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

