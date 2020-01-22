Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 42,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.87. 173,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.83. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

