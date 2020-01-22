Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) is Exor Investments UK LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 426,123 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 12.7% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned 2.53% of Cameco worth $89,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 183.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 80,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.