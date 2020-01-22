Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. 1,786,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,005. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.