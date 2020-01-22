Callahan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LONE. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,854. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.