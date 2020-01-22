Callahan Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. 8,773,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

