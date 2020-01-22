Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lazard by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 698,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 1,568,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

