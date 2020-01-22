Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,144. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

