Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

