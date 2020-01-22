Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.71. 2,173,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

