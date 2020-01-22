Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179,295 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,539. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

