C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, 94 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2656 dividend. This is a boost from C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%.

