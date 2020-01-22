Build-A-Bear Workshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 780 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 797% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 208,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

