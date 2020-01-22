Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $25.53. Buckle shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 31,017 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKE shares. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Buckle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Buckle by 127.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Buckle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 19.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.