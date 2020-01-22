Brokerages Set Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $80.50

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. raised its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

