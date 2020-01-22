Brokerages Set Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $80.50

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
NYSE XYL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.
In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. raised its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
