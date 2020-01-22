Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $103.02

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 151.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 128,962 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 500,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 299,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,168,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.