Brokerages Set South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Price Target at GBX 195

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON S32 traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.84 ($1.93). 757,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.78. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. South32 has a one year low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

