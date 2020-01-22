Brokerages Set Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $18.07

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mattel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 2,810,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

