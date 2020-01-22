Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $30.64

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 3,542,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,231. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,731,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,339,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

