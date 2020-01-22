Brokerages Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

