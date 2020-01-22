Brokerages Expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Arconic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 8,564,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

