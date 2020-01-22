Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $141.93 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $82.80 and a 52 week high of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

