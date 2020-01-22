Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMRK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,508. The company has a market cap of $429.99 million, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $18.45.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

