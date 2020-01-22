Brokerages Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.19. IBM reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IBM during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

