Broadmark Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Broadmark Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 20.5% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Thiel Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Thiel Macro LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 394,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.28. 20,931,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,045,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.32 and a 12 month high of $223.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

